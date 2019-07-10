POELLOT, JR. GEORGE H.

Age 78, of Finleyville, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away surrounded by his loving family on July 7, 2019. George is survived by daughters, Lora (Dan) Greil and Valerie (Paul) Brown; son, Michael Poellot; five grandsons; four granddaughters; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ray and Donald Poellot; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy A. Poellot; parents, George H., Sr. and Catherine Poellot; and sister, Mary Ann Poellot. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2-4 and 6-7:30 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will follow at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be private. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.