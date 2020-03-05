GEORGE J. BODROG

Service Information
Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA
15213
(412)-682-3257
Obituary
BODROG GEORGE J.

Suddenly on March 2, 2020, age 69, formerly of Swissvale, loving husband and best friend of Angie (DiMatteo); beloved son of the late George and Adele; son-in-law of Amerigo and Mary DiMatteo. Brother of Rose Bodrog, Barbara (Ken) Blatnica, Jane Harrison. Brother-in-law of Robert and Anita DiMatteo, Theresa (Michael) Riley; lifelong and best friend of Alex (Sue) Vorobok, Ron (the late Linda) Zubasic; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins. George was a loyal person with a big heart who loved God, family and friends. Family and friends are welcomed in the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson Street, (Oakland) Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10:00 a.m. in St. Regis Church. Interment in All Saints Cemetery (Braddock Catholic). Visit George's memorial page at ELACHKO.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020
