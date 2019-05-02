GALLA GEORGE J.

Age 77, of Allison Park, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was born March 15, 1942, in Braddock, the son of the late George and Mildred (Mercek) Galla. George was a graduate of Penn State University and received his master's from Duquesne University. He retired as chief operational officer for Verland of Sewickley and had been formerly employed by Homes by Sturge, Inc., Dunbar, Latrobe Die Casting Co., Latrobe, and Westinghouse Electric Corp., Pittsburgh. He was passionate for Penn State football and loved playing golf. He was a lifetime member of the Braddock Elks Lodge 883. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dr. Mildred Starzynski. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Bonita Botti Galla; his brother-in-law, Robert (Romayne) Botti; nephew and nieces, Wilton (Sarah) Starzynski, Robert Botti, Jr., Kristina (Corey) Miller, and Louis Botti; and great-nieces, Katherine Starzynski, and Mila, Carlia, and Santana Miller. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Interment will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Grane Hospice for their compassionate and devoted care shown to George. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to Verland, 212 Iris Rd., Sewickley, PA 15143. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.