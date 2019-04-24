KABAY GEORGE J.

Age 85, a longtime resident of Creighton, East Deer Twp., passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at home. He was the loving husband of 49 years of the late Shirley A. (McKillop) Kabay; beloved father of Amy S. Kabay of Cheswick, George T. (Lori) Kabay of Lower Burrell and Thomas G. (Sherrie) Kabay of South Buffalo Twp.; dear grandfather of Adam, Victor (fiancée, Alexis Abel), Katherine, Elliot Kabay and the late Jonathan Joseph Kabay; loving brother of Vincent (Vi) Kabay of Brackenridge, John Kabay of Chicora, Pat Homick of Brackenridge, and Daniel Kabay of Chicora; and many nieces and nephews. He proudly served in the Army during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement he was a Plant Operator for Air Products, Creighton. Visitation Thursday 4-9 p.m. at the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 921 Freeport Rd., Creighton, PA 15030, where a blessing service will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Family R.C. Church, 787 Freeport Road, Creighton.