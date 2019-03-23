KAVISH GEORGE J. JR.

Age 70, of Indiana, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Indian Haven with his family nearby. He was born in 1948, in Braddock, to George Kavish, Sr., and Janet Karpowicz Kavish. He attended Duquesne high School and graduate in 1966. He furthered his education at Youngstown State University where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon and a Letterman on the swim team. He graduated with a degree in Business/Marketing. He then served in the US Army from 1970 to 1974, after attending Basic Training at Ft. Jackson, OCS at Fort Benning and Air Defense Artillery Training at Ft. Bliss. He was stationed overseas as a TC Officer on a Hawk Missile site in Hohenfels, Germany. Later he worked as a foreman in the electric furnaces at both US Steel's Duquesne and Braddock plants. George next graduated from the Allegheny County Police Academy where he was the class marksman and took a position with the Duquesne Police Department. Following his time there, George became a Waterways Conservation Officer with the PA Fish Commission, (Cumberland, Indiana/Eastern Armstrong Counties), until is retirement in 2005. George married his wife Linda (Fendrick) Kavish in December of 1971; he is survived by Linda; his son George III (fiancée Lisa Gudenburr); brothers Carl Kavish, Cincinnati, OH, Mark (Deb) Kavish, Camp Hill; as well as nieces and nephews; and of course his dog, Arco. George was happiest outdoors. He loved both hunting and fishing but was an avid gardener and reader as we. His favorite place was Cape Hatteras, where he spent the last of his vacations surf fishing and enjoying the beach. According to his wishes, the funeral will be private with no viewing. The family would like to thank everyone, especially our wonderful friends and neighbors for their kind support during this most trying time. We especially wish to thank the nurses and therapists of the VNA. If you wish to remember George send a donation to or sportsman's club. The BOWSER-MINICH FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.bowserminich.com