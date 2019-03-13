Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE MONECK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE J. MONECK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GEORGE J. MONECK Obituary
MONECK GEORGE J.

Age 93, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 of Baldwin Boro. Husband of the late Concetta "Connie" Moneck (Rocco); beloved father of Reverend George J. Moneck of Washington, PA; brother of Loretta Garrubba of Beechview and the late Frank, Louis, and Michael Moneck, Philomena Strzondala and Stella Roberts; special friend and companion to Antoinette Junazski. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a blessing service will be held in the chapel on Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. Please send condolences to


www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now