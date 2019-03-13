|
MONECK GEORGE J.
Age 93, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 of Baldwin Boro. Husband of the late Concetta "Connie" Moneck (Rocco); beloved father of Reverend George J. Moneck of Washington, PA; brother of Loretta Garrubba of Beechview and the late Frank, Louis, and Michael Moneck, Philomena Strzondala and Stella Roberts; special friend and companion to Antoinette Junazski. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a blessing service will be held in the chapel on Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. Please send condolences to
www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019