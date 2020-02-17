Home

Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 561-0380
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church
GEORGE J. NIEMAN Obituary
NIEMAN GEORGE J.

Of Baldwin Boro, on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Shannon (Feiertag); father of Haley and Lindsay; brother of Robert J. (Ashley); uncle of Madison, Robby, and Noah; son of the late George E. and Eileen Nieman. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Tuesday only 2-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 11 a.m. in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gabriel School, 5200 Greenridge Dr., Pgh. 15236. www.deborfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020
