Age 86, peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019 of Castle Shannon. Beloved husband of 64 years to the late Gemma M. (Kramer); loving and kind father to George J. (Robin), Jeffrey J., Victor J. (Colleen) and Lenore M. Owens; proud pap to seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; brother of Abe, Sam, Anthony and the late Paul and James Owens; also survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, February 18 from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday, February 19 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Wednesday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Community Living and Support Services (CLASS), 1400 South Braddock Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15218, classcommunity.org. Please send condolences to:

