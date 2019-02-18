Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Sylvester Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Sylvester Church
GEORGE J. OWENS


OWENS GEORGE J.

Age 86, peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019 of Castle Shannon. Beloved husband of 64 years to the late Gemma M. (Kramer); loving and kind father to George J. (Robin), Jeffrey J., Victor J. (Colleen) and Lenore M. Owens; proud pap to seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; brother of Abe, Sam, Anthony and the late Paul and James Owens; also survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, February 18 from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday, February 19 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Wednesday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Community Living and Support Services (CLASS), 1400 South Braddock Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15218, classcommunity.org. Please send condolences to:


www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019
