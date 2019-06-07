RAY GEORGE J.

Age 80, of Greenville, formerly of Cranberry Twp., passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, while under the care of St. Paul's Senior Living Community. Born August 21, 1938, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late George J. Manculich and Roberta Thomas. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Sonia Harenski Ray, whom he married on November 27, 1965; his daughter, Lisa Wright, of Greenville; his son, Carl Ray and his wife, Lynne, of Butler; three grandchildren, George Bisceglia, Mitchel Ray and Celia Ray; a great-grandson, Ethan Bisceglia; six siblings, Joeann Rising, and her husband, James, Charlene Kuechler, Carl Solomon, Sandra Maddock, Robert Solomon, and his wife, Maryann Solomon, and Susan Solomon; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Dickey. Friends will be received on Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SVCS., INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave./P.O. Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. A Celebration of Life Service with Full Military Honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, at the funeral home with Pastor Reid Moon as Celebrant. To read the full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.boylanfuneralservices.com.