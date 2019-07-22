REED GEORGE J.

Age 84, recently of Midland Park, NJ formerly of Pleasant Hills, PA passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, July 19, 2019. Born in Cannonsburg, PA, George and his wife, Myrna raised their two children in Pleasant Hills, PA. In 2013 they moved to New Jersey to be closer to family. A Chartiers HS graduate (1953). George graduated with BS in Education in 1957 from Clarion University. He served in the US Army (1956-58) and was in the Reserves. One of his great loves was teaching, he was an educator of Math and Sciences, in the Brentwood and McGuffey School Districts for 42 years, during which time he was actively engaged in coaching football. You would often hear him ask "How do you spell Math?- FUN!". Another one of his loves was basketball. George was an athlete and earned the nickname of "Hardwood Ace" for dominating the basketball court. During and after college he played semi-professional basketball regionally; he was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with his friends, daughter, and son-in-law. He was a huge fan of all the Pittsburgh sports teams especially on Sundays cheering for the Steelers with his family. He was a faithful servant and an active community leader serving as Prince of Peace Lutheran Church Council President, The Lions Club President and Treasurer, and active member of the American Legion. The love of his family was paramount. Surviving is his devoted daughter, Bethel and her husband, Roy Borgeson of Wyckoff; his grandchildren, Hannah Haas, the sunshine of his life, Henry and Anne Marie Borgeson; his nephew, Terry and grandnephew, Luke. Predeceased by his loving wife, Myrna of 57 years in 2016, and his son, Bradford Scott in 1979. The family will receive friends at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 301 Curry Hollow Rd, Pittsburgh PA 15236 on Wednesday, July 24, 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. A "Celebration of Life" service will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Old Clairton Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15236 at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019. Interment will be at Jefferson Memorial. Memorial contributions may be made to the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Old Clairton Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15236. George's final resting place will be in our hearts and the arms of God.