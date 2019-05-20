SLANOVICH GEORGE J.

Age 70, peacefully surrounded by his family, on May 16, 2019. Loving husband of 47 years to Mary Ann (Mikelas) Slanovich; dear father of Joy (Steven) Meta, Eve (Matt) Kollar and Ellie (Mike) Smith; proud grandfather of Stevie, Troy, Simon, Gus and Bruno; brother of Larry (Donna) Slanovich and the late David Slanovich; son of the late George and Josephine (Hackel) Slanovich; he is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. George was a proud Vietnam Army Veteran and served in the 197th Infantry Brigade Americal Division. Arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER. Family and friends are welcome Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at 430 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3800. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Parish. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to DePaul School for Hearing and Speech, 6202 Alder St., Pittsburgh, PA 15206-4389. Please add or view tributes at beinhauer.com.