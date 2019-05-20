Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
GEORGE J. SLANOVICH

GEORGE J. SLANOVICH Obituary
SLANOVICH GEORGE J.

Age 70, peacefully surrounded by his family, on May 16, 2019. Loving husband of 47 years to Mary Ann (Mikelas) Slanovich; dear father of Joy (Steven) Meta, Eve (Matt) Kollar and Ellie (Mike) Smith; proud grandfather of Stevie, Troy, Simon, Gus and Bruno; brother of Larry (Donna) Slanovich and the late David Slanovich; son of the late George and Josephine (Hackel) Slanovich; he is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. George was a proud Vietnam Army Veteran and served in the 197th Infantry Brigade Americal Division. Arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER. Family and friends are welcome Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at 430 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3800. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Parish. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to DePaul School for Hearing and Speech, 6202 Alder St., Pittsburgh, PA 15206-4389. Please add or view tributes at beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 20, 2019
