GEORGE TEDESCO
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
GEORGE J. TEDESCO Sr. Obituary
TEDESCO, SR. GEORGE J.

Age 89, of Glenshaw, formerly of Lawrenceville and the Strip District, on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Beloved husband of 50 years of the late Dolores M. (Edge) Tedesco; loving fiance of the late Lorraine Gillespie; loving father of Georgetta Silverio, Mildred Tedesco, George J. Tedesco, Jr., Judith Hadley, Tina Pastor and the late Linda Vargo; pap of Michelle (Sammy) Ricci, Christina Cagey, Danny (Leslie) Vargo and 12 additional grandchildren; great-pap of Skylar, Cassandra, Andrew, Tommy, Dominic, Cameron and eight additional great-grandchildren; son of the late Joseph and Bessie Tedesco; brother of the late Charles, Josephine, Pert, Lucille, Mary and Ann "Ninny"; uncle of Joey, Tony, Joanne and Terry. George served in the U.S. Navy serving on the USS Bristol 857. He was a retired truck driver for Lightning and TMX. George was a lifetime member of the Teamsters Local #249. He also worked for the Allegheny County Jury Commission. George enjoyed playing Bingo, betting on horses, playing cards and spending time with his family. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Stanislaus Church on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019
