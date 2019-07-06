CINQUEGRANE, JR. GEORGE JAMES

Age 82, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, of Squirrel Hill. Beloved father of Rita (Gary) Motor, Paul (Susan Diegelman), John and Anne Cinquegrane; proud grandfather of Marie and Mark; brother of the late Anna Mae Waddell; also survived by his nephew, Bill Waddell and niece, Barbara (Luke) Kutilek, as well as by a large extended family. George graduated from Carnegie Tech and was a longtime employee of the Federal Government. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227, on Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Monday morning at 9:00. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Paul Cathedral at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to c/o Donna Zukas, P.O. Box 4, Apollo, PA 15613. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.