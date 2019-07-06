Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE CINQUEGRANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE JAMES CINQUEGRANE Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE JAMES CINQUEGRANE Jr. Obituary
CINQUEGRANE, JR. GEORGE JAMES

Age 82, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, of Squirrel Hill. Beloved father of Rita (Gary) Motor, Paul (Susan Diegelman), John and Anne Cinquegrane; proud grandfather of Marie and Mark; brother of the late Anna Mae Waddell;  also survived by his nephew, Bill Waddell and niece, Barbara (Luke) Kutilek, as well as by a large extended family. George graduated from Carnegie Tech and was a longtime employee of the Federal Government. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227, on Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Monday morning at 9:00. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Paul Cathedral at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to c/o Donna Zukas, P.O. Box 4, Apollo, PA 15613.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now