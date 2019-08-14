Home

Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
724-283-3333
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
1936 - 2019
GEORGE JOHN PHILLIPS Jr. Obituary
PHILLIPS, JR. GEORGE JOHN

Age 83, formerly of Lawrenceville, PA, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. He was born March 27, 1936, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late George John and Catherine (Chavrak) Phillips. George was a joyful, kind and loving man. For decades, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and his longtime Pittsburgh buddies. He is survived by his son, Michael Phillips; his daughter, Michele Phillips; his sister Margaret "Margie" Cavlovich; his grandson, Mark Phillips, Jr.; granddaughter, Chantel Nicole "Nickie" Phillips; many nieces, nephews, stepchildren and extended family. George's wife, Joyce; his son, Mark; and his daughter, Elaine preceded him in death. Friends will be received at YOUNG FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Butler County Memorial Park. www.youngfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
