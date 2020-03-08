SEMANCIK GEORGE JOHN

Of Buckeye, AZ, formerly of Munhall, PA, on February 21, 2020, age 84. Beloved husband of 57 years to the late Evelyn (Davis) Semancik; father of Dr. Gregory Semancik and his partner, Kimberly, of Anchorage, AK, and Jeffrey Semancik and his wife, Patricia, of Mystic, CT; grandfather of Kristin, Lisa, Eileen, Michael, Lauren, and Rachel; son of the late George and Mary (Baka) Semancik; brother of the late Susan Semancik and Martha Dietzen; also survived by his nieces and nephew. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 6-8 p.m., and Friday, March 13, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120. A Panachida Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Homestead, on Saturday, March 14, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Orthodox Cemetery, West Mifflin. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.