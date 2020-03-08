GEORGE JOHN SEMANCIK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE JOHN SEMANCIK.
Service Information
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA
15120
(412)-462-2288
Obituary
Send Flowers

SEMANCIK GEORGE JOHN

Of Buckeye, AZ, formerly of Munhall, PA, on February 21, 2020, age 84. Beloved husband of 57 years to the late Evelyn (Davis) Semancik; father of Dr. Gregory Semancik and his partner, Kimberly, of Anchorage, AK, and Jeffrey Semancik and his wife, Patricia, of Mystic, CT; grandfather of Kristin, Lisa, Eileen, Michael, Lauren, and Rachel; son of the late George and Mary (Baka) Semancik; brother of the late Susan Semancik and Martha Dietzen; also survived by his nieces and nephew. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 6-8 p.m., and Friday, March 13, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120. A Panachida Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Homestead, on Saturday, March 14, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Orthodox Cemetery, West Mifflin. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.