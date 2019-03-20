FICHTER GEORGE JOSEPH

Age 75, of Collier Twp., formerly of Scott Twp., peacefully on March 18, 2019. Son of the late Lawrence and Mary (Siebert) Fichter; beloved husband of Anne (Mitchell) Fichter; loving father of Jennifer (David) Paul, George L. Fichter and Stephen (Ali) Fichter; loving Pap Pap of Joshua, Anna and Adelyn Paul, Bode Fichter, Andrew, Katharine and Sarah Fichter; brother of Deborah (Joe) Parzel and the late Albert Fichter; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Fichter worked for 33 years as an elementary school teacher for Chartiers Valley School District. A volunteer fireman and life member of the Bower Hill V.F.D. and coached youth baseball for the Scott Twp. Athletic Assoc. He was a faithful and dedicated volunteer for many years at Our Lady of Grace Church, where he served on Pastoral Council and the festival and fish fry committees. George was very generous with his time and love and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Friends received Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, 12 noon, at Our Lady of Grace Church, Scott Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bower Hill V.F.D, 161 Vanadium Rd., Bridgeville, PA 15017 or Boys Town, 200 Flanagan Blvd., P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010. View and add condolences at:

