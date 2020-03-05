PATERNI GEORGE JOSEPH

Age 71, of Peachtree Corners, GA, formerly of Pittsburgh, peacefully passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Emory University Hospital surrounded by his loving wife and family. George was born November 20, 1948, in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Nathan and Rita (Barsotti) Paterni. George was also preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Gary James (Beverly) Paterni. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Rebecca L. "Becky" Paterni; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronald M. (Franca) Paterni, David J. (Nancy) Paterni, and Robert T. (Regina) Paterni; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church, 5200 Greenridge Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in McMurray, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to MDS-Foundation, www.mds-foundation.org/donate, in honor of George. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.