KENHART GEORGE K.
Of West Mifflin, on March 17, 2020, age 65. Beloved husband of Beverly Tima; father of Karen Kenhart; son of the late George, Sr. and Agnes Kenhart; brother-in-law of Steve and Janine Tima; uncle of Samuel, Rachel and Allison; son-in-law of Margaret and the late Steve Tima, Sr.; also survived by several cousins. George was a 1972 graduate of Boyle High School and a Robert Morris graduate with a degree in finance. He worked for Omega Credit Union, where he retired as manager. George was an avid golfer and bowler with numerous 300 games. Services will be private. Interment will be at Jefferson Memorial Park. Arrangements are entrusted to SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
