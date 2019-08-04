|
KRAYNAK GEORGE "TUCKIE"
On Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the age of 77, Tuckie Kraynak passed away peacefully in the comfort of his sister's home. Tuck is now reunited with his late wife, Joanne (Muscia) Kraynak; his parents, Kaiser and Kathryn Kraynak; his son, Nicholas; and sister, Georgie and husband, Jack Caler. Tuck will be remembered with love by his surviving children and family: daughter, Sandy (Dennis); sons, Sam (Lori), Curtis (Denise), and Craig (Katie); six grandchildren, Michael, Nicholas, Kathryn, CJ, Darrin, and Karsyn; two great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Emory; sisters, Fran (Dave) Williams and JoEllen Kraynak; and many nieces and nephews who will remember Uncle Tuck for all of his wonderful stories, whether real or imaginary. Tuck was raised on 5th Ave. in Coraopolis and never forgot his roots and lifelong friends. His family and friends were his entire world and his circle was wide. There was nowhere that Tuck went that he didn't know someone. Tuck was a true friend and a great brother. He will be sorely missed by those he left behind. The family would like to thank his nurses and aides from AHN Hospice along with the West Penn Hospital Rehabilitation Unit for their kindness, care, and support, given to both Tuck and his family. In honor of Tuck's request, there will be no visitation. Funeral arrangements made by SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, Coraopolis, 412-264-3050.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019