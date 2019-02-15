KUSHNER GEORGE

Age 85, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. He was born on May 2, 1933 to the late Michael and Susan Kushner. George was a native of Pittsburgh and retired from Bell Atlantic. He was a 1955 graduate of Washington and Jefferson College and a retired Lt. Col. of the Army Reserves. George was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Norma Jean Kushner. He is survived by his sons, George M. (Diane) and David (Marie); daughters, Barbara Repasy and Patricia Stephens (Mark); grandchildren, George, Thomas, Katherine, Matthew, Samuel, Casey, Dean, Trevor and Abigail. Funeral liturgy will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Holy Ghost Byzantine Church in McKees Rocks, PA. Family will receive visitors at the church beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will take place in Pittsburgh at St. Mary's cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests donations in his name to Washington and Jefferson College or a .