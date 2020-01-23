|
FORNATARO GEORGE L.
George L. Fornataro, age 91, of Pittsburgh passed away with his family while living in McMinnville, Oregon on January 16, 2020. George is survived by his son, Christopher (Cathy) Fornataro; granddaughter, Leah Fornataro; grandson, Christopher Fornataro; as well as many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Evelyn Fornataro, father, Leon Fornataro, mother, Josephine Fornataro, sisters, Jenny, Helen, and Camille Fornataro, and brothers, Albert and Leo Fornataro. George was a true craftsman at his trade of Masonry and Concrete work. His work was important to him. He began his work life early. He had to leave school in the 9th grade to support his family. At age 13, he began his work history with V Scotty and Sons delivering coal. At age 18 he changed jobs to drive for Champion Coal until he was 21. Then began his construction pursuit with Frank Scotty Builders. He worked there until the age of 23. He was then recruited by Vince White Builders from age 23 thru 27. Then came the Korean War and George enlisted in the US Army. After proudly serving his country, he returned home at age 29 to begin his next stage of work life at Chatham Village. He worked there until the age of 38. In that period of his life, he met and married his adored wife, Evelyn, in 1955. The couple went on to raise their cherished son, Chris. At age 39 Ryan Homes came calling and he worked with them until the age of 41. In 1968, he and his family moved from the inner city to Pleasant Hills where he went on to work at Pleasant Hills Car Wash. He worked there from 1970 to 1980. From 1980 to 2002, George began his life's work on the grounds of Jefferson Memorial Park where his skills of creating something from nothing took its final lap. George was a true people person. He loved to have fun with people and was a bit of a practical joker. George was in every meaning a true animal lover and spent countless hours at the park feeding and caring for stray cats. He truly loved doing that. George will be remembered fondly by those who knew him for his humor and for being a true giving person. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, January 25, 2020 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. A Blessing Service will be held in the Funeral Home's chapel on Saturday, January 25, 2019 at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in George's honor to the Humane Animal Rescue at www.humaneanimalrescue.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020