SMOKOVICH GEORGE L. "SMOKEY"
On Monday, September 16, 2019, age 77, of Shaler Twp. Beloved husband of 52 years to Marion "Weber" Smokovich; father of George (Terri) and Nicholas (Cathy) Smokovich; Pap of Adam and Noah Smokovich; brother of Robert "Alan" (Karen) Smokovich, Judy (Mick) Mohr, and the late Richard Smokovich; son of the late George and Anna Smokovich; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Friday, 2-8 p.m. at the HAHN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 123 North Avenue, Millvale. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10 a.m. St. Nicholas Church, Millvale. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to the .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019