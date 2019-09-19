Home

GEORGE L. "SMOKEY" SMOKOVICH

GEORGE L. "SMOKEY" SMOKOVICH Obituary
SMOKOVICH GEORGE L. "SMOKEY"

On Monday, September 16, 2019, age 77, of Shaler Twp. Beloved husband of 52 years to Marion "Weber" Smokovich; father of George (Terri) and Nicholas (Cathy) Smokovich; Pap of Adam and Noah Smokovich; brother of Robert "Alan" (Karen) Smokovich, Judy (Mick) Mohr, and the late Richard Smokovich; son of the late George and Anna Smokovich; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Friday, 2-8 p.m. at the HAHN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 123 North Avenue, Millvale. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10 a.m. St. Nicholas Church, Millvale. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to the .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019
