Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home
920 Cedar Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-321-0495
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. GEORGE GREEK ORTHODOX CHAPEL
8941 Ringeisen Road
Allison Park, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. GEORGE GREEK ORTHODOX CHAPEL
8941 Ringeisen Road
Allison Park, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE LALIKOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE LALIKOS


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE LALIKOS Obituary
LALIKOS GEORGE

Of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019. He was born on December 6, 1922, in Braddock, Pennsylvania. He was an Army Veteran of World War II and the Korean conflict. After serving his country, he went to Duquesne University and became a Certified Public Accountant. He established his own practice, which he loved, as is evidenced by his retirement in the year 2000 at the age of 80! George was a devoted member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church where he was a steward for many years. A wonderful man with an infectious sense of humor, he will be remembered for his generosity, his kind spirit and his love of family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Canella (Alexander) Lalikos. George was a loving father to Maria (Charles) Patsios and Kerrie (Jeffrey) Wiese. He was the cherished Papou to William, Andrew and Eleni Patsios and Elizabeth, Rebecca and Rachel Wiese. George was a wonderful Uncle to Carole Labiaux, Stephanie (Edward) Kremmel, Nicholas Festas and Georgeann (Eric) Graf. He is also survived by four great-nieces, one great-nephew; two great-great-nieces; and four great-great-nephews. A funeral service will be held at ST. GEORGE GREEK ORTHODOX CHAPEL, 8941 Ringeisen Road, Allison Park on Tuesday, July 30 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be prior to the service, at the chapel from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made, in George's memory, to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 985 Providence Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Arrangements by STEPHEN M BRADY FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now