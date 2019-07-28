|
|
LALIKOS GEORGE
Of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019. He was born on December 6, 1922, in Braddock, Pennsylvania. He was an Army Veteran of World War II and the Korean conflict. After serving his country, he went to Duquesne University and became a Certified Public Accountant. He established his own practice, which he loved, as is evidenced by his retirement in the year 2000 at the age of 80! George was a devoted member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church where he was a steward for many years. A wonderful man with an infectious sense of humor, he will be remembered for his generosity, his kind spirit and his love of family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Canella (Alexander) Lalikos. George was a loving father to Maria (Charles) Patsios and Kerrie (Jeffrey) Wiese. He was the cherished Papou to William, Andrew and Eleni Patsios and Elizabeth, Rebecca and Rachel Wiese. George was a wonderful Uncle to Carole Labiaux, Stephanie (Edward) Kremmel, Nicholas Festas and Georgeann (Eric) Graf. He is also survived by four great-nieces, one great-nephew; two great-great-nieces; and four great-great-nephews. A funeral service will be held at ST. GEORGE GREEK ORTHODOX CHAPEL, 8941 Ringeisen Road, Allison Park on Tuesday, July 30 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be prior to the service, at the chapel from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made, in George's memory, to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 985 Providence Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Arrangements by STEPHEN M BRADY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019