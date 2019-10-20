|
DAVIS, SR. GEORGE M.
On Tuesday, October 15, 2019, of Valencia PA., loving husband and father passed away and entered into the presence of the Lord. George was born on December 1, 1933 in Pittsburgh, PA to John Joseph Davis and Mary Elizabeth Leix Davis. Married for 48 years to Margaret Zewe Davis (predeceased March 2019), together they raised two sons, George, Jr. and Charles; and two daughters, Laura and Lynn. He was a devout Catholic who was a hard-working carpenter, served his country in the Korean War, was soft-spoken and loved everything there was to love about Dahlias. He is survived by his four children, their spouses (Joe, Pete and Lisa) and one grandchild, Hadley. Dual Funeral services for both George and Margaret will be held in the spring of 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude.
