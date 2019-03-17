DAY GEORGE M.

On Friday, March 15, 2019, George M., age 86, of Thornburg. Beloved husband of the late Grace; loving father of Janet (Jeff) Dee, Susan (Sam) Good, Beverly (Don) Opferman and Michael (Teresa) Day; proud "Grandpa" to nine loving grandchildren. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Monday 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Frank R. Kirk Post 145 American Legion service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Philip Roman Catholic Church, Crafton on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will be at Calvary Cemetery. George was a very dedicated member and the longtime Finance Officer for the American Legion Post 145. If desired, memorials may be made to the .