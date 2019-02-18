KILLEEN GEORGE M.

Age 80, of the North Side, on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on September 26, 1938; son of the late William W. and Anna (Behm) Killeen. Beloved husband of Ruth A. (Gibson) Killeen, whom he married on May 28, 1966; father of Rosilyn Jordan, Audrey (Richard) Paul and George E. Killeen; brother of Robert Killeen; proud grandfather of Sean and Ashley Jordan and Shannon Paul. George was a member of Firefighters Local #1, Troy Hill VFW Post 7090 and Linesville VFW Post 7842. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 388 Center Ave., West View, PA 15229, where a service will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to the Western PA Humane Society, 1101 Western Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.

