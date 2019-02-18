Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE KILLEEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE M. KILLEEN


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
GEORGE M. KILLEEN Obituary
KILLEEN GEORGE M.

Age 80, of the North Side, on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on September 26, 1938; son of the late William W. and Anna (Behm) Killeen. Beloved husband of Ruth A. (Gibson) Killeen, whom he married on May 28, 1966; father of Rosilyn Jordan, Audrey (Richard) Paul and George E. Killeen; brother of Robert Killeen; proud grandfather of Sean and Ashley Jordan and Shannon Paul. George was a member of Firefighters Local #1, Troy Hill VFW Post 7090 and Linesville VFwww.schellhaasfh.comW Post 7842. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 388 Center Ave., West View, PA 15229, where a service will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to the Western PA Humane Society, 1101 Western Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Please pay tribute at: 


www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
Download Now