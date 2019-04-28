MONZAK GEORGE M.

Age 80, of West Mifflin, on April 24, 2019, at home. He was the son the late George A. and Mary (Karpach) Monzak. George owned Monzak's Auto Service in West Mifflin for 50 years. He loved cars and took them to many car cruises and shows. He was a great mechanic and sponsored little league baseball for many years. He was a great husband, father, and grandfather. Beloved husband for 60 years to Bernice (Manns) Monzak; father of George W. (Shannon) Monzak, of Elizabeth, Gary (Marsha) Monzak, of West Mifflin, and Cindy (Chuck) Schmidt, of Elizabeth; grandfather of Jason, Kristi, Gabriel, Jacob, Logan, and Beverly; great-grandfather of Blake, Carter, Jacob, Ethan, and Lillianna. Brother of the late Dorothy Polak and the late Georgina Duffy. There will be no visitation. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Spirit Church, West Mifflin, on April 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Mifflin. Memorial contributions may be made to West Mifflin Baseball Association. West Mifflin Baseball League P.O. Box 13 West Mifflin, PA 15122. Checks Made Payable to: WMBL. Arrangements entrusted to MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Duquesne, 412-466-3300.