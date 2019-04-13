RUSSON GEORGE M.

Of Wilkins Twp., age 91, on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy (Vasilakis) Russon for 67 years; loving father of Andrea Gravatt, M.D. of Seattle, Manuel (Susan) Russon of New York, and John (Gina) Russon of St. Louis; cherished grandfather of Kathryn and Matthew Gravatt, George and Harry Russon, Christina (Ben) Foley, and Nicholas and Alexander Russon; brother of Stella Pahides; also survived by many nieces and nephews. George enlisted to the Army Air Corps and was trained as a cadet as he served his country in World War II and earned the rank of Sergeant. He was the proud second generation owner of the Palace Bar & Restaurant in East Pittsburgh for over 50 years. George was past President of the Presentation of Christ Greek Orthodox Church. Friends welcome Sunday from 3-7 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. A Trisaigon will be held on Sunday at 5 p.m. Additional viewing in Presentation of Christ Greek Orthodox Church from 10 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. George will be laid to rest with Military Honors at Monongahela Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Presentation of Christ Greek Orthodox Church, 1575 Electric Ave. East Pittsburgh, PA 15112.