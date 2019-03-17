Home

Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
2935 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
(412) 881-2300
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
GEORGE MANNING "COOKIE" DRUTIS Obituary
DRUTIS GEORGE MANNING "COOKIE"

Age 73, of Baldwin Borough, passed away on March 14, 2019, of natural causes. Beloved son of the late George and Lillian Drutis, George was the loving husband of Donna Drutis (Radocaj, Rodeheaver) for 30 years and caring father of Dane Drutis, who is a Senior Scientist at Unilever and married to Dr. Yu-Wen (Grace) Feng, R&D Director at PepsiCo. George, affectionately known as "Cookie" leaves behind two step-children, William and Becky Radocaj; and two step-granddaughters, Emily McCormick and Kendall Trexler. George has been a lifetime member, officer and trustee of the Dutch Club in Baldwin. George worked at US Steel as a Quality Controller and later retired from the Mt. Lebanon School District after 18 years. After retiring he enjoyed celebrating his wife's heritage by attending and photographing pow-wows together with her family. He also enjoyed writing reviews for Google and posted hundreds of reviews for movies and restaurants. His interests included photography, science fiction, spending time with family, and he enjoyed sharing his fascination with the latest discoveries in space with his friends and family. Friends will be received on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME, 2935 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15227. A short memorial service will be held after the 6-8 p.m. viewing. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 11 a.m., with a luncheon to follow. George will be buried in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at a later date.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
