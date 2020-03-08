Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Interment
Following Services
Jefferson Memorial Park.
UNITUS GEORGE MICHAEL

Age 68, of Upper St. Clair, suddenly passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Jo Ochson Unitus for 32 years; loving father of Jaime Unitus (Aaron) Holdcraft; caring brother of Debra (John) Bereznak and the late Karole Unitus; cherished son of the late George and Virginia Unitus. Also survived by a niece, nephews, and cousins. George was a man loved and cherished by all. He was an avid golfer, skier, and tennis player. George enjoyed life's simplest gifts, such as his pool and the outdoors. Most of all, he will be remembered as a great husband, father and family man. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray 724-941-3211 on Tuesday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A blessing service will be held on Wednesday, 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow in Jefferson Memorial Park. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020
