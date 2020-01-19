Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter J. Zalewski Funeral Homes, Inc. - Dobson Streeet
3201 Dobson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
(412) 682-1562
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE MIHELCIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE MIHELCIC Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE MIHELCIC Jr. Obituary
MIHELCIC, JR. GEORGE

Age 72, of Polish Hill, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Linda (Reith) Mihelcic; father of George and Jeffrey Mihelcic; also survived by grandchildren; dear brother of Camille (Walter) Markowski; also survived by many nieces and nephews; nephew of Dorothy Konop. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 3201 Dobson Street, Polish Hill on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. Funeral Service at 5:30 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walter J. Zalewski Funeral Homes, Inc. - Dobson Streeet
Download Now