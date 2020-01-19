|
Age 72, of Polish Hill, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Linda (Reith) Mihelcic; father of George and Jeffrey Mihelcic; also survived by grandchildren; dear brother of Camille (Walter) Markowski; also survived by many nieces and nephews; nephew of Dorothy Konop. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 3201 Dobson Street, Polish Hill on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. Funeral Service at 5:30 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020