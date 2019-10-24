|
CASSIDY GEORGE MILES
Age 85, of Glenshaw passed away on October 20, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh on August 26, 1934, son of the late George M. and Elizabeth (Hood) Cassidy. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Lillian Offen Cassidy; as well as his siblings, James J. (Shirley) Cassidy and Betty Louise (Donald) Offen. He has been a member of the Masonic Lodge for many years. He is survived by his children, Debra (Joe) Hernandez of Corpus Christi, TX, George Cassidy, Jr. of Dallas, Taina (Robert) Kraynak of Ellwood City, Kevin (Julie) Cassidy of Sewickley and Erin (Thomas) Claus of Pittsburgh. There are 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews. At his request, there will be no viewing or visitation. A memorial Celebration of Life will be planned in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox).
