Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
930 Center Avenue
Blawnox, PA 15238
(412) 828-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE CASSIDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE MILES CASSIDY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE MILES CASSIDY Obituary
CASSIDY GEORGE MILES

Age 85, of Glenshaw passed away on October 20, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh on August 26, 1934, son of the late George M. and Elizabeth (Hood) Cassidy. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Lillian Offen Cassidy; as well as his siblings, James J. (Shirley) Cassidy and Betty Louise (Donald) Offen.  He has been a member of the Masonic Lodge for many years.  He is survived by his children, Debra (Joe) Hernandez of Corpus Christi, TX,  George Cassidy, Jr. of Dallas, Taina (Robert) Kraynak of Ellwood City, Kevin (Julie) Cassidy of Sewickley and Erin (Thomas) Claus of Pittsburgh. There are 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews. At his request, there will be no viewing or visitation. A memorial Celebration of Life will be planned in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox).


www.thomasmsmithfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now