Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE SCHWARTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE P. SCHWARTZ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GEORGE P. SCHWARTZ Obituary
SCHWARTZ GEORGE P.

On Friday, April 12, 2019. Husband of the late Mildred (Heidenreich) Schwartz; brother of the late Theda McCluske, Norma DelBianco, and Lois Mastra. Also his furry companions, Buttercup and Rosey. Please meet in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church on Tuesday for his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Holy Apostles Parish, or the . www.BoronFuneralHome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now