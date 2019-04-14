|
|
SCHWARTZ GEORGE P.
On Friday, April 12, 2019. Husband of the late Mildred (Heidenreich) Schwartz; brother of the late Theda McCluske, Norma DelBianco, and Lois Mastra. Also his furry companions, Buttercup and Rosey. Please meet in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church on Tuesday for his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Holy Apostles Parish, or the . www.BoronFuneralHome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019