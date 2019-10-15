|
ZIMMERMANN GEORGE P.
Age 76, of Avella and West Palm Beach, Florida passed away peacefully Friday, October 11, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospital West Palm Beach, Florida. He was born August 18, 1943, in Astoria Queens, New York, a son of the late George Phillip and Evelyn Veronica Haney Zimmermann. He graduated from Power Memorial High School and attended Queens College both in New York. George was an accomplished entrepreneur who started and successfully ran many businesses in his life. He was founder and CEO of Sertec Corp. and held the copyright for "How's My Driving", seen on the back of thousands of vehicles. A business associate of his is quoted as saying "his creativeness and business acumen were to be greatly admired." Left behind to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Lisa Salandra Zimmerman; his beloved children: sons, Nicholas and Pierce; and daughter, Margaux at home; son, Frederick Zimmermann of Ocklawaha, Florida; daughter, Kimberly Allegrini and her husband, Andrew of Montgomery, New York; grandchildren, Anna and Frederick Zimmermann; his sister, Anne Leonardo and her husband, Alfonso of Woodhaven, New York; and his loving sisters-in-law, Linda Salandra Dweck and her husband, Edward and Diana Salandra all of Palm Beach Florida. Friends and relatives are welcome from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in SALANDRA FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Joseph P. Salandra, owner/supervisor where a Blessing Service will take place at noon Thursday, October 17, 2019. Entombment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Twp. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Palm Beach, Florida at a date to be announced. To view or extend condolences please visit www.salandrfunerals.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019