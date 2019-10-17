Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
 Age 99, on Monday, October 14, 2019. Husband of the late Rose V. (Sakely) Petro; father of Kenneth M., Jeffrey A. (Mona) and the late Michael G. Petro; grandfather of Scott, Sarah, Benjamin, Kristina (Jack) Velasco-Mills, Neal and the late Luke Petro. Special Extended Family of Katie (Kris) McDonough and Clay Mucha. Pete proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II seeing action in the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa in the Pacific Theater. If wealth is measured in lives touched, Pete died the world's richest man. Celebration of Pete's life will be on Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Saturday at 9:45 a.m.. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m.  In lieu of flowers, please donate to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh at www.givetochildrens.org. www.BoronFuneralHome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
