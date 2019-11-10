|
STEINSDOERFER GEORGE PHILIP
George Philip "Stein" Steinsdoerfer, 84, of Shaler, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Beloved husband of 62 years to Margo (Repine) Steinsdoerfer, loving father of George Paul Steinsdoerfer and Julie Talerico (Jim). Also survived by five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters Phyllis Glivecki and Laura Eggert (Bill); sisters-in-law Gayle Steinsdoerfer, Helen Clark, and Doris Blair; aunt Doris Steinsdoerfer; and many loving nieces and nephews. Preceeded in death by brothers Al and Roy (Marie) Steinsdoerfer, and brothers-in-law Paul Glivecki, Jeri Clark, Gilbert Blair, and Paul Repine (Katie). George was a member of the Allegheny Center Alliance Church. He enjoyed golfing, drawing and painting, and spending time with his family. Friends will be received at the Eloise B. Kyper Funeral Home at Mt. Royal Cemetery, 2702 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, on Sunday, November 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Chapel service at KYPER FUNERAL HOME on Monday at 11 a.m. Interment will be privately held at Mt. Royal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Allegheny Center Alliance Church Missions, 250 E. Ohio Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, or at acac.net.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019