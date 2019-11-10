Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eloise B. Kyper Funeral Home, P.C. - Glenshaw
2702 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
(412) 486-9086
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eloise B. Kyper Funeral Home, P.C. - Glenshaw
2702 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eloise B. Kyper Funeral Home, P.C. - Glenshaw
2702 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Eloise B. Kyper Funeral Home, P.C. - Glenshaw
2702 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE STEINSDOERFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE PHILIP STEINSDOERFER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE PHILIP STEINSDOERFER Obituary
STEINSDOERFER GEORGE PHILIP

George Philip "Stein" Steinsdoerfer, 84, of Shaler, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Beloved husband of 62 years to Margo (Repine) Steinsdoerfer, loving father of George Paul Steinsdoerfer and Julie Talerico (Jim). Also survived by five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters Phyllis Glivecki and Laura Eggert (Bill); sisters-in-law Gayle Steinsdoerfer, Helen Clark, and Doris Blair; aunt Doris Steinsdoerfer; and many loving nieces and nephews. Preceeded in death by brothers Al and Roy (Marie) Steinsdoerfer, and brothers-in-law Paul Glivecki, Jeri Clark, Gilbert Blair, and Paul Repine (Katie). George was a member of the Allegheny Center Alliance Church. He enjoyed golfing, drawing and painting, and spending time with his family. Friends will be received at the Eloise B. Kyper Funeral Home at Mt. Royal Cemetery, 2702 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, on Sunday, November 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Chapel service at KYPER FUNERAL HOME on Monday at 11 a.m. Interment will be privately held at Mt. Royal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Allegheny Center Alliance Church Missions, 250 E. Ohio Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, or at acac.net.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -