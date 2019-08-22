|
GARY GEORGE R.
Age 78, of Monroeville, passed away on August 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Tammy (Albert) Gary; loving brother of Janet (Jack) Stropko, Jim (Rosemary) Gary, and Nancy (the late Pete) Horner; brother-in-law of Rick (Melinda) Albert, Colleen (Steve) Rickenbacher, and Judi (Terry) Albert. Also survived by his two children, four grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and his faithful cat, Lizzie. George graduated from the University of Pittsburgh. He went to work for Westinghouse as a mechanical engineer. In 1974 he founded RAD Services, Inc., where he was the President and CEO. Later in 1993, he and his wife Tammy began Ad Specialties of Pittsburgh. Family and friends will be received for a memorial visitation on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kiski Valley Cat and Kitten Rescue, PO Box 19, Apollo, PA 15613. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019