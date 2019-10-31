Home

HOWELL IV GEORGE R.

On Sunday, October 27, 2019. Husband of the late Patricia A. Wilhelm; father of Nathan and Joseph (Asia) Howell; brother of Dee, Holly, Peter and Gordon; also survived by Toast, among many other adopted sons and daughters, friends and family. Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, South Side on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org).

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
