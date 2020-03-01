|
|
MATOVICH, III GEORGE R.
Age 68, of McKees Rocks Bottoms, passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon, February 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Diane (Rizzo) Matovich; dear father of Melissa Matovich Vecchi and George R. Matovich, IV; grandfather of Dennis, John and Nina; brother of Dana Faith Boano, Sammy Matovich and Matthew Matovich; cousin of Agie Modrovich; son of the late George R. Matovich, Jr. and Louise A. Radoycis; former spouse of Mary A. "Cookie" Matovich; also survived by nieces, nephews and other family members. George was a member of the Masonic Lodge #509. He proudly served our country in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He worked as a corrections officer at the Allegheny County Jail for over 25 years. George was in the Honor Guard with the Allegheny County Jail. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Kennedy Twp location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., McKees Rocks (Kennedy Twp) PA 15136. A Funeral Service will be held in the Musmanno Funeral Home Chapel at 10:30 a.m on Tuesday morning. Interment to follow in St. Mark's Cemetery. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020