Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home, Inc.
941 McCoy Road
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
(412) 504-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE MATOVICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE R. MATOVICH III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE R. MATOVICH III Obituary
MATOVICH, III GEORGE R.

Age 68, of McKees Rocks Bottoms, passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon, February 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Diane (Rizzo) Matovich; dear father of Melissa Matovich Vecchi and George R. Matovich, IV; grandfather of Dennis, John and Nina; brother of Dana Faith Boano, Sammy Matovich and Matthew Matovich; cousin of Agie Modrovich; son of the late George R. Matovich, Jr. and Louise A. Radoycis; former spouse of Mary A. "Cookie" Matovich; also survived by nieces, nephews and other family members. George was a member of the Masonic Lodge #509. He proudly served our country in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He worked as a corrections officer at the Allegheny County Jail for over 25 years. George was in the Honor Guard with the Allegheny County Jail. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Kennedy Twp location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., McKees Rocks (Kennedy Twp) PA 15136. A Funeral Service will be held in the Musmanno Funeral Home Chapel at 10:30 a.m on Tuesday morning. Interment to follow in St. Mark's Cemetery. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -