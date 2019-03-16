SCHINDEHUETTE GEORGE R. "TOES"

Age 71, of Duquesne Heights, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. Beloved husband of 25 years of Kathleen M. (Stefko) Schindehuette; brother-in-law of Vicky McConnell, Tim Stefko, Larry Stefko and the late Andrea Osman; also survived by Kenneth and Patsy Gianella, Gail Manion, the Brannigan Family and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Toes was a bartender at the VFW Club and the South Hills Republican Club for over 27 years. Family and friends welcome Monday, 2-8 p.m., at the WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345). 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington, 15211, where a Blessing Service will be held Tuesday, 11 a.m. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made in his name to St. Mary of the Mount Church.

