|
|
SCHINDEHUETTE GEORGE R. "TOES"
Age 71, of Duquesne Heights, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. Beloved husband of 25 years of Kathleen M. (Stefko) Schindehuette; brother-in-law of Vicky McConnell, Tim Stefko, Larry Stefko and the late Andrea Osman; also survived by Kenneth and Patsy Gianella, Gail Manion, the Brannigan Family and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Toes was a bartender at the VFW Club and the South Hills Republican Club for over 27 years. Family and friends welcome Monday, 2-8 p.m., at the WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345). 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington, 15211, where a Blessing Service will be held Tuesday, 11 a.m. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made in his name to St. Mary of the Mount Church.
www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 16, 2019