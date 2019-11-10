|
SKIRDA GEORGE R.
George R. Skirda, 90, of Pittsburgh, passed on to his heavenly home on Friday, November 8, 2019, while under the loving care of Good Samaritan Hospice, Wexford. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 64 years, Alice (Hay), his children Sue Thornton (Frank), Shirley Major (Harold), and Michael Skirda (Tina). He also leaves his wonderful grandchildren, Michael Luther (Angie), Corey Luther, Matthew Major (Melia), Stephen Major (Michelle) and Justin Skirda. Pappy's great-grandchildren were also another one of his greatest joys: Calder, Parker, Lily, Amelia, Tatiana and Tony. A private burial will be held, however, all family and friends are invited to a celebration of George's life on Saturday, November 16th, to be held at Northgate Church, 238 West View Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229 at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow in the Fellowship Hall. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., West View. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the Christian Youth Outreach Program of Ambassadors Football. Checks should be made payable to "Ambassadors Football" and mailed c/o Harold Major, 436 Winthrop Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019