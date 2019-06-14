SMITH GEORGE R. "KORKY"

Age 75, of Gibsonia, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Arlene (Tishky) Smith; loving father of Erin (William) Jackson; proud grandfather of Logan and Nolan; dear brother of Maureen Strotmeyer. Korky proudly served his country in multiple branches of the military during his 20 years of service, including two tours in Vietnam. Friends will be received on Sunday from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday at 10 AM with Military honors. Everyone is invited to Elfinwild Firehall for a celebration of life following the service.