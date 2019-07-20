|
|
BURNER GEORGE ROBERT
Age 93, of Castle Shannon, on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Born July 10, 1926, to the late Harry and Fairie (Seibert) Burner in Highspire, PA. Beloved husband for 71 years of Marie (Feldmeier) Burner; loving and devoted father of Robert (Jeanne), Harry (Therese) and Gary (Lynn) Burner and Lynn (John) Ritter; proud grandfather and great-grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. George was a Seaman First Class US Navy WWII Veteran, plant supervisor at the Aliquippa works of LTV Steel, and a member of St. Anne Church. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 1008 Castle Shannon Blvd. on Sunday 2:00-5:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Anne Church on Monday at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 20, 2019