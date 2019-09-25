|
JONES, JR. GEORGE S.
A much loved and cherished husband, father, grandfather, son and brother, of Fayetteville, Georgia passed away on the afternoon of September 19, 2019, surrounded by the love and strength of his family. Born on September 18, 1952, in Pittsburgh, PA to Louise (McBride) Jones and George Jones, Sr; brother to Susan (Dr. George) Berg, Dan (Jan) Jones, Kathy (Bruce) Patterson, Scott (Linda) Jones. George excelled in both athletics and business, graduating from Temple University on a full football scholarship and later becoming a business leader in operational and human resource roles. George was also the beloved husband of 42 years to Linda (Airhart) Jones and the respected and admired father to his three loving children, Brandon (Lindsay) Jones, Lindsay (Rob) Kent and Patrick Jones. George was the proud and loving grandfather to Kayleigh, Abigail, and Maddyn Jones. Along with spending time with his children and grandchildren, George loved riding motorcycles, boating, relaxing with a good crossword puzzle, and enjoying an evening out with good food and family. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the many caregivers at Atlanta Medical Center who cared and loved George throughout his final days, providing comfort to the family and calling George a "gentlemen" and pleasure to care for. A memorial service took place on Monday, September 23, 2019 to celebrate the life that George lived. MOWELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Peachtree City. www.mowells.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019