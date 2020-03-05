GEORGE "LARRY" SHOLDER

Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA
15145
(412)-823-1950
Age 57, of Turtle Creek, died peacefully on Mon., March 2, 2020. He was a son of the late Lawrence and Violet (Caldarelli) Sholder; brother of Peggy (David) Rihn, Joseph Robert (Betty) Sholder, and the late Charlotte Krawczyk and Rudy Sholder; also survived by nieces and nephews, Thomas (Marla) Adams, Frank Krawczyk, Brian (Karen) Sholder, Carol (Kurt) Nussle, Lisa (Greg) Bachorski, and Michelle (Jim) Klingensmith, and their families. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek, 412-823-1950. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020
