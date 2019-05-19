Home

John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
GEORGE T. DOBRINICK

GEORGE T. DOBRINICK Obituary
DOBRINICK GEORGE T.

Age 75, of Palm Springs, CA, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. George was a graduate of Jeannette High School, Duquesne University, and was a retired Social Studies and Civics teacher with the Carlynton School District. George enjoyed his retirement in the desert for the last 15 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, John M. and Dorothy (Ciganovic) Dobrinick; and his brother, John M. Dobrinick, Jr. George is survived by his niece, Lynn M. Cass (Jim); nephew Thomas J. Dobrinick; his great-nephews and nieces, Alexander and Maxwell Cass, Hannah and Emma Dobrinick; and his sister-in-law, Bonnie M. Dobrinick. At George's request there will be no services and burial will be private. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME, INC., Trafford 412-372-3111 is in charge of the arrangements.  www.dobrinickfhinc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 19, 2019
