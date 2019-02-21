Home

McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
GEORGE T. MASTOVICH

GEORGE T. MASTOVICH Obituary
MASTOVICH GEORGE T.

Age 73, of Mars, passed away on February 19, 2019. George worked for North Pittsburgh Telephone Co. and was a member of several telephone organizations over the years. Surviving are his wife, Diana Meyer Mastovich; a son, Samuel (Kerry) Mastovich; his sisters, Ann Carlton and Mary Ann (Mel) Burkhart; and his brothers, Joseph Mastovich and Louis (Sonja) Mastovich. Also survived by numerous aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins. Friends received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the South Butler County Meals on Wheels, 1091 Pittsburgh Rd., Valencia, PA 16059 or the Glade Run Church Food Bank, same address. Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019
