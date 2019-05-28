THOMAS GEORGE "JODY"

Age 55, formerly of Monroeville passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was born September 25, 1963 in Monroeville, son of the late Jack and Elizabeth Bellak Thomas. In addition to his parents, Jody was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Thomas, Jr. in 1993. He is survived by his beloved sister, Beth Jones and her husband, Tim of Murrysville; two nephews, Michael Jones and his wife, Stacy and Daniel Jones and his wife, Erin. Jody is also survived by four grandnieces, Addilyn, Alexis, Sadie, and Maci. Jody touched the hearts of all that knew him, especially the extraordinary caregivers at Milestone Centers, where he resided for many years. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. at the HART FUNERAL HOME, INC., Murrysville. Entombment will be private with his family in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Milestone Centers, Inc./ Centers for People with Developmental & Behavioral Health Challenges at https://www.milestonepa.org/donate or Milestone Centers, Inc., 712 South Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA 15221 in Jody's name.