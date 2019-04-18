CASTO GEORGE THOMAS

Age 73, of West View, formerly of Beech Bottom, WV, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019. Tom is survived by his wife and love of his life of 37 years, Geraldine "Jeri"; son of the late Louise Casto; father of George "Pee Wee" Casto, Jr. (Celeste), Danny Joe Casto (Heather); stepfather of Sherri Zubik (Ed) and Kim King (Joe); grandfather of Jesse, Amanda, Kole, Jerica (Greg), Amber (Kevin), Eddie (Jessie), Scott and Amanda; great-grandfather of Troy Thomas, Presley and Jord; brother of Bonnie (Jim), Bobby (Cindy) and Otto "Skip" Casto (Kathy) and the late Terri Southall; also many nieces and nephews. If you met Tom, you liked him. If you knew Tom, you loved him. Our hearts are broken, but he is at peace on the road again. Visitation Fri. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Service Sat. 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.